Creative Speech Competition (CSC) aims to empower students to speak their creative mind confidently while making a positive impact on their audience. Through recording / public speaking opportunities, students will develop their presentation skills and build confidence and self-assurance. Being a well-versed articulator of thoughts and an effective communicator with a positive mind enables students to understand others and express their opinions confidently in social settings. Ultimately,

To promote creative thinking and stretch imagination in students.

To enhance students’ presentation skills with confidence.

To encourage students to think positively and show love, appreciation and kindness to society.