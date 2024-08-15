Creative Speech Competition (CSC) aims to empower students to speak their creative mind confidently while making a positive impact on their audience. Through recording / public speaking opportunities, students will develop their presentation skills and build confidence and self-assurance. Being a well-versed articulator of thoughts and an effective communicator with a positive mind enables students to understand others and express their opinions confidently in social settings. Ultimately,
- To promote creative thinking and stretch imagination in students.
- To enhance students’ presentation skills with confidence.
- To encourage students to think positively and show love, appreciation and kindness to society.
Levels of Entry
- Junior Primary (JP) Level (Primary 1 to Primary 3)
- Senior Primary (SP) Level (Primary 4 to Primary 6)
- Junior Secondary (JS) Level (Secondary 1 to Secondary 3)
- Senior Secondary (SS) Level (Secondary 4 to Secondary 6)
Application Guidelines and Competition Stages
Schedule*
|Date (2025)
|Particulars
|January
|Briefing Session and Workshop for ALL participants
|February to March
|Registration and Submission Period
|Late March
|Announcement of Stage 1 results
|April
|Briefing Session and Workshop for shortlisted participants
|Late April
|Stage 2 Competition
|May
|Final Stage Competition cum Prize Presentation Ceremony
Competition Materials
a. Topics for Presentation
To be announced. Please stay tuned for EdCity’s latest updates.
b. Time limit
The time limits of the speech for the different levels are as follows:
Junior Primary (JP): 1-2 minutes
Senior Primary (SP): 2 minutes
Junior Secondary (JS): 3 minutes
Senior Secondary (SS): 3-5 minutes
Judging Criteria
Stage 1
- The script will be judged by content and creativity. Demonstration of positive thinking and values in their speech is also essential.
Group Stage and Speech Recital
- The Adjudicating Panel will judge the performance of participants by presentation skills, content, and creativity. Demonstration of positive thinking and values in their speech is also essential.
** Participants may decide whether or not their use of gestures, movements, costumes, props, etc. will enhance the quality of their performance.
Award
Stage 1
- All participants will be awarded a Certificate of Participation (e-Cert) to recognize their work.
Group Stage
- Participants will receive mark sheets at the end of the competition. Certificates of three levels (“Distinction”, “Merit”, “Credit”) will be awarded to participants for their achievement.
Speech Recital
- Performers will receive mark sheets at the end of the recital. Certificates and trophies will be awarded to performers based on their achievement.
School Award
- The Active Participation Award
(Awarded to the school with the highest proportion of submitted scripts to the total number of students in the school.)
PICCK scoring system
|Positive Mindset and Value
|Innovation and Creativity
|Communication and Collaboration
|Submit Manuscript
|✓
|✓
|Participate in a Zoom workshop
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Shortlisted to Group Stage
|✓
|✓
|Perform in Group Stage
|✓
|✓
|Shortlisted to Speech Recital
|✓
|✓
|Perform in Speech Recital
|✓
|✓
|Participate in a F2F workshop
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Win an award in Speech Recital
|✓
|✓
Organiser
Enquiries
About the competition:
mansonli@hkecl.net
2624 1073
For technical support:
info@edcity.hk