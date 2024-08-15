Join Now
Creative Speech Competition (CSC) aims to empower students to speak their creative mind confidently while making a positive impact on their audience. Through recording / public speaking opportunities, students will develop their presentation skills and build confidence and self-assurance. Being a well-versed articulator of thoughts and an effective communicator with a positive mind enables students to understand others and express their opinions confidently in social settings. Ultimately,

  • To promote creative thinking and stretch imagination in students.
  • To enhance students’ presentation skills with confidence.
  • To encourage students to think positively and show love, appreciation and kindness to society.

Levels of Entry​

  • Junior Primary (JP) Level (Primary 1 to Primary 3)
  • Senior Primary (SP) Level (Primary 4 to Primary 6)
  • Junior Secondary (JS) Level (Secondary 1 to Secondary 3)
  • Senior Secondary (SS) Level (Secondary 4 to Secondary 6)

Application Guidelines and Competition Stages

Schedule*

Date (2025) Particulars
January Briefing Session and Workshop for ALL participants
February to March Registration and Submission Period
Late March Announcement of Stage 1 results
April Briefing Session and Workshop for shortlisted participants
Late April Stage 2 Competition
May Final Stage Competition cum Prize Presentation Ceremony
*The schedule may be subject to change.

Competition Materials

a. Topics for Presentation

To be announced. Please stay tuned for EdCity’s latest updates.

b. Time limit

The time limits of the speech for the different levels are as follows:
Junior Primary (JP): 1-2 minutes
Senior Primary (SP): 2 minutes
Junior Secondary (JS): 3 minutes
Senior Secondary (SS): 3-5 minutes

Judging Criteria

Stage 1

  • The script will be judged by content and creativity. Demonstration of positive thinking and values in their speech is also essential.

Group Stage and Speech Recital

  • The Adjudicating Panel will judge the performance of participants by presentation skills, content, and creativity. Demonstration of positive thinking and values in their speech is also essential.

** Participants may decide whether or not their use of gestures, movements, costumes, props, etc. will enhance the quality of their performance.

Award

Stage 1

  • All participants will be awarded a Certificate of Participation (e-Cert) to recognize their work.

Group Stage

  • Participants will receive mark sheets at the end of the competition. Certificates of three levels (“Distinction”, “Merit”, “Credit”) will be awarded to participants for their achievement.

Speech Recital

  • Performers will receive mark sheets at the end of the recital. Certificates and trophies will be awarded to performers based on their achievement.

School Award

  • The Active Participation Award
    (Awarded to the school with the highest proportion of submitted scripts to the total number of students in the school.)

PICCK scoring system

 Positive Mindset and ValueInnovation and CreativityCommunication and Collaboration
 Submit Manuscript 
 Participate in a Zoom workshop
 Shortlisted to Group Stage 
 Perform in Group Stage 
 Shortlisted to Speech Recital 
 Perform in Speech Recital 
 Participate in a F2F workshop
 Win an award in Speech Recital 

Organiser

香港教育城 HKedCity

Enquiries

About the competition:
mansonli@hkecl.net
2624 1073

For technical support:
info@edcity.hk